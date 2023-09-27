Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) is above average at 7.10x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Axos Financial Inc. (AX) is $56.83, which is $18.16 above the current market price. The public float for AX is 53.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AX on September 27, 2023 was 447.51K shares.

AX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) has dropped by -3.96 compared to previous close of 37.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that Is Axos Financial (AX) a great pick from the value investor’s perspective right now? Read on to know more.

AX’s Market Performance

AX’s stock has fallen by -7.99% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.97% and a quarterly drop of -3.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Axos Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.20% for AX’s stock, with a -12.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $55 based on the research report published on February 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AX Trading at -15.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -13.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AX fell by -7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.38. In addition, Axos Financial Inc. saw -5.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AX starting from Micheletti Andrew J, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $42.62 back on Sep 14. After this action, Micheletti Andrew J now owns 513,083 shares of Axos Financial Inc., valued at $213,100 using the latest closing price.

Garrabrants Gregory, the President and CEO of Axos Financial Inc., sale 48,356 shares at $45.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Garrabrants Gregory is holding 1,387,623 shares at $2,205,034 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Axos Financial Inc. stands at +24.04. The total capital return value is set at 16.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.32. Equity return is now at value 17.26, with 1.62 for asset returns.

Based on Axos Financial Inc. (AX), the company’s capital structure generated 31.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.19. Total debt to assets is 3.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Axos Financial Inc. (AX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.