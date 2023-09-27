Assessing the Risk and Potential of Wipro Ltd. ADR’s (WIT) Stock

The stock of Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) has seen a -4.54% decrease in the past week, with a -0.50% drop in the past month, and a 5.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.07% for WIT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.29% for WIT stock, with a simple moving average of 3.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE: WIT) Right Now?

Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE: WIT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WIT is at 0.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 9 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WIT is $4.82, which is -$0.2 below the current market price. The public float for WIT is 5.22B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.24% of that float. The average trading volume for WIT on September 27, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE: WIT)’s stock price has increased by 1.33 compared to its previous closing price of 4.88. However, the company has seen a -4.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC International TV reported 2023-07-14 that Jatin Dalal, chief financial officer of Wipro, says it’s a big investment but “that number can only go up and not come down.”

WIT Trading at -1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares sank -0.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIT fell by -4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.11. In addition, Wipro Ltd. ADR saw 6.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.13 for the present operating margin

+28.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wipro Ltd. ADR stands at +12.54. The total capital return value is set at 15.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.29. Equity return is now at value 16.94, with 9.98 for asset returns.

Based on Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT), the company’s capital structure generated 22.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.27. Total debt to assets is 14.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.