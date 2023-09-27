Assessing the Risk and Potential of Exact Sciences Corp.’s (EXAS) Stock

The stock of Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) has seen a -12.16% decrease in the past week, with a -17.44% drop in the past month, and a -29.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for EXAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.51% for EXAS stock, with a simple moving average of -9.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EXAS is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EXAS is $110.41, which is $42.84 above the current market price. The public float for EXAS is 178.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.78% of that float. The average trading volume for EXAS on September 27, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

EXAS) stock’s latest price update

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS)’s stock price has increased by 0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 65.94. However, the company has seen a -12.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-09 that Exact Sciences is developing a newer version of its crown jewel that could be an important addition. Its working on other products as well, some of which should hit the market within five years.

EXAS Trading at -21.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares sank -17.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS fell by -12.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.02. In addition, Exact Sciences Corp. saw 34.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Condella Sarah, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $84.36 back on Sep 01. After this action, Condella Sarah now owns 75,814 shares of Exact Sciences Corp., valued at $379,620 using the latest closing price.

Elliott Jeffrey Thomas, the Chief Financial Officer of Exact Sciences Corp., sale 30,210 shares at $82.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Elliott Jeffrey Thomas is holding 0 shares at $2,505,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.79 for the present operating margin

+67.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exact Sciences Corp. stands at -29.91. The total capital return value is set at -11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.10. Equity return is now at value -13.78, with -6.75 for asset returns.

Based on Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS), the company’s capital structure generated 80.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.68. Total debt to assets is 36.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.