ASML Holding NV (ASML) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) is 29.09x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASML is 1.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ASML Holding NV (ASML) is $724.43, which is $159.72 above the current market price. The public float for ASML is 394.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.39% of that float. On September 27, 2023, ASML’s average trading volume was 1.06M shares.

The stock of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) has decreased by -2.29 when compared to last closing price of 586.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.55% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-26 that Growth stocks have been hurt by the current rise in long-term rates. However, the valuation reset could be an opportunity to pick up high-quality names.

ASML’s Market Performance

ASML Holding NV (ASML) has experienced a -3.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.03% drop in the past month, and a -21.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for ASML. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.61% for ASML stock, with a simple moving average of -12.76% for the last 200 days.

ASML Trading at -13.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -13.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML fell by -3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $622.35. In addition, ASML Holding NV saw 4.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.70 for the present operating margin

+49.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASML Holding NV stands at +26.56. The total capital return value is set at 46.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.96. Equity return is now at value 79.50, with 21.12 for asset returns.

Based on ASML Holding NV (ASML), the company’s capital structure generated 50.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.61. Total debt to assets is 12.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ASML Holding NV (ASML) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.