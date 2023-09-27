Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL)’s stock price has increased by 0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 81.15. However, the company has seen a 0.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that Investors looking for ways to find stocks that are set to beat quarterly earnings estimates should check out the Zacks Earnings ESP.

Is It Worth Investing in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) is above average at 13.65x. The 36-month beta value for ACGL is also noteworthy at 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ACGL is $89.07, which is $1.32 above than the current price. The public float for ACGL is 361.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. The average trading volume of ACGL on September 27, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

ACGL’s Market Performance

ACGL’s stock has seen a 0.07% increase for the week, with a 8.90% rise in the past month and a 14.23% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for Arch Capital Group Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.66% for ACGL stock, with a simple moving average of 14.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACGL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ACGL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACGL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $80 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACGL Trading at 4.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +9.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACGL rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.74. In addition, Arch Capital Group Ltd saw 29.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACGL starting from GRANDISSON MARC, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $76.10 back on May 19. After this action, GRANDISSON MARC now owns 2,287,157 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd, valued at $15,220,920 using the latest closing price.

PETRILLO LOUIS T, the OFFICER OF SUBSIDIARY of Arch Capital Group Ltd, sale 15,406 shares at $76.79 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that PETRILLO LOUIS T is holding 105,254 shares at $1,183,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arch Capital Group Ltd stands at +15.55. The total capital return value is set at 3.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.18. Equity return is now at value 16.73, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL), the company’s capital structure generated 22.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.23. Total debt to assets is 7.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.