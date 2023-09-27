Arcadia Biosciences Inc (RKDA) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Arcadia Biosciences Inc (RKDA) has gone up by 17.51% for the week, with a 12.78% rise in the past month and a 17.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.32% for RKDA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.35% for RKDA’s stock, with a -43.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RKDA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RKDA is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Arcadia Biosciences Inc (RKDA) is $15.00, which is $14.94 above the current market price. The public float for RKDA is 0.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On September 27, 2023, RKDA’s average trading volume was 35.16K shares.

RKDA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RKDA) has increased by 19.06 when compared to last closing price of 3.41.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-09-05 that DAVIS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a producer and marketer of innovative, plant-based health and wellness products, announced today that Stan Jacot, president and CEO and T.J. Schaefer, CFO, will be participating in two investor conferences during the month of September. H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference. Arcadia will be featured as a presenting company at the conference, to be held September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte Palace Hotel in.

Analysts’ Opinion of RKDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKDA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RKDA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RKDA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on August 17, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

RKDA Trading at -1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.37%, as shares surge +12.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKDA rose by +17.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.70. In addition, Arcadia Biosciences Inc saw -62.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RKDA starting from Schaefer Thomas J., who purchase 649 shares at the price of $3.67 back on Aug 04. After this action, Schaefer Thomas J. now owns 719 shares of Arcadia Biosciences Inc, valued at $2,382 using the latest closing price.

Jacot Stanley Jr, the Chief Executive Officer of Arcadia Biosciences Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $4.31 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Jacot Stanley Jr is holding 5,000 shares at $21,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RKDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-194.89 for the present operating margin

+1.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcadia Biosciences Inc stands at -154.44. The total capital return value is set at -67.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.56. Equity return is now at value -70.16, with -50.71 for asset returns.

Based on Arcadia Biosciences Inc (RKDA), the company’s capital structure generated 9.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.75. Total debt to assets is 6.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arcadia Biosciences Inc (RKDA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.