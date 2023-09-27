Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (NYSE: ARI) is above average at 13.59x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI) is $10.33, which is $0.07 above the current market price. The public float for ARI is 139.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARI on September 27, 2023 was 920.40K shares.

ARI) stock’s latest price update

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (NYSE: ARI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.26 in relation to its previous close of 10.30. However, the company has experienced a -2.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently trades at a 30% discount to book value. The 12.8% dividend yield is well covered and will continue to be covered in the high-interest rate environment. Apollo Commercial has an excellent management team that is keeping liquidity strong in these unusual post Covid times.

ARI’s Market Performance

ARI’s stock has fallen by -2.61% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.61% and a quarterly drop of -8.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.12% for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.48% for ARI stock, with a simple moving average of -2.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ARI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10.50 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARI Trading at -3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARI fell by -2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.67. In addition, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc saw -3.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARI starting from BIDERMAN MARK C, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $10.60 back on Sep 06. After this action, BIDERMAN MARK C now owns 66,485 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc, valued at $106,002 using the latest closing price.

Carlton Pamela G, the Director of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc, sale 833 shares at $10.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Carlton Pamela G is holding 21,218 shares at $8,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.30 for the present operating margin

+85.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc stands at +40.71. The total capital return value is set at 7.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.28. Equity return is now at value 6.25, with 1.48 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI), the company’s capital structure generated 296.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.75. Total debt to assets is 72.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 276.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.