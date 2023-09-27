Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) has gone down by -10.60% for the week, with a 5.91% rise in the past month and a -50.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.04% for APLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.97% for APLS’s stock, with a -30.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 rating it as "overweight," 4 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for APLS is $67.64, which is $21.03 above the current market price. The public float for APLS is 97.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.68% of that float. The average trading volume for APLS on September 27, 2023 was 4.78M shares.

APLS) stock’s latest price update

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.23 in comparison to its previous close of 43.08, however, the company has experienced a -10.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-19 that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) investors enjoyed some financial schadenfreude, with its stock rising over 9% in early deals after a rival Astellas Pharma Inc failed in a trial of an intended treatment for age-related macular degeneration. The failure of the potential treatment from Japanese bio pharma Astellas potentially leaves the market opportunity open for Apellis, which has been having its own clinical challenges.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for APLS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APLS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $64 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APLS Trading at 18.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares surge +0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLS fell by -10.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.61. In addition, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -16.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLS starting from Nicholson Nur, who sale 20,350 shares at the price of $44.27 back on Sep 18. After this action, Nicholson Nur now owns 53,284 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $900,813 using the latest closing price.

Machiels Alec, the Director of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 1,250 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Machiels Alec is holding 367,420 shares at $56,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-788.38 for the present operating margin

+90.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -864.70. The total capital return value is set at -171.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -191.33. Equity return is now at value -193.31, with -68.51 for asset returns.

Based on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS), the company’s capital structure generated 66.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.89. Total debt to assets is 14.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.