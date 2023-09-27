Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) is above average at 17.36x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) is $68.08, which is $13.28 above the current market price. The public float for BUD is 1.70B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BUD on September 27, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD)’s stock price has decreased by -1.70 compared to its previous closing price of 55.20. However, the company has seen a -5.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2023-09-26 that 2023 was not an easy year for Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD), Bud Light’s parent company, filled with boycotts, massive stock price drops, price correction in June, and consistently trading in the current’s lower range.

BUD’s Market Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) has seen a -5.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.24% decline in the past month and a -4.02% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.03% for BUD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.32% for BUD stock, with a simple moving average of -8.59% for the last 200 days.

BUD Trading at -4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares sank -5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUD fell by -5.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.56. In addition, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR saw -9.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BUD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.45 for the present operating margin

+51.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR stands at +10.33. The total capital return value is set at 8.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.06. Equity return is now at value 8.61, with 2.99 for asset returns.

Based on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD), the company’s capital structure generated 108.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.15. Total debt to assets is 37.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.