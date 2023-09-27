Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) is above average at 6.80x. The 36-month beta value for CURV is also noteworthy at 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CURV is $2.10, which is $3.93 above than the current price. The public float for CURV is 10.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.42% of that float. The average trading volume of CURV on September 27, 2023 was 140.89K shares.

The stock of Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) has increased by 12.60 when compared to last closing price of 1.27.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-09-15 that The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

CURV’s Market Performance

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) has experienced a -2.05% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -40.42% drop in the past month, and a -47.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.96% for CURV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.41% for CURV’s stock, with a -51.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURV stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CURV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CURV in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $2.50 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CURV Trading at -37.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.26%, as shares sank -37.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURV fell by -2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6475. In addition, Torrid Holdings Inc saw -51.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURV starting from Mizicko Mark, who purchase 225,000 shares at the price of $1.33 back on Sep 21. After this action, Mizicko Mark now owns 2,321,987 shares of Torrid Holdings Inc, valued at $299,520 using the latest closing price.

Killion Theo, the Director of Torrid Holdings Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $2.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Killion Theo is holding 37,429 shares at $28,174 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.98 for the present operating margin

+35.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Torrid Holdings Inc stands at +3.90. The total capital return value is set at 31.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.