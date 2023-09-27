Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Surgepays Inc (SURG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ: SURG) is above average at 5.85x. The 36-month beta value for SURG is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SURG is $13.00, which is $7.32 above than the current price. The public float for SURG is 8.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.54% of that float. The average trading volume of SURG on September 27, 2023 was 214.93K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SURG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ: SURG) has jumped by 7.34 compared to previous close of 4.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-06 that Some of the most speculative ideas are the targeted short-squeeze stocks. To better understand what’s going on, it’s helpful to think of a timed chess match.

SURG’s Market Performance

SURG’s stock has risen by 0.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.47% and a quarterly drop of -33.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.82% for Surgepays Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.49% for SURG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.11% for the last 200 days.

SURG Trading at -8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SURG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares sank -6.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SURG rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.78. In addition, Surgepays Inc saw -28.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SURG starting from Cox Kevin Brian, who purchase 5,200 shares at the price of $4.72 back on Aug 15. After this action, Cox Kevin Brian now owns 4,507,894 shares of Surgepays Inc, valued at $24,544 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SURG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.52 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surgepays Inc stands at -0.56. The total capital return value is set at 5.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.84. Equity return is now at value 130.11, with 34.61 for asset returns.

Based on Surgepays Inc (SURG), the company’s capital structure generated 162.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.91. Total debt to assets is 23.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.48 and the total asset turnover is 4.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Surgepays Inc (SURG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.