Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Lincoln National Corp. (LNC)

The 36-month beta value for LNC is also noteworthy at 1.79.

The average price estimated by analysts for LNC is $26.25, which is $1.31 above than the current price. The public float for LNC is 167.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.49% of that float. The average trading volume of LNC on September 27, 2023 was 2.95M shares.

LNC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE: LNC) has dropped by -3.58 compared to previous close of 24.89. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-22 that Lincoln National was recently removed from the S&P 500 index and replaced by Blackstone. The insurer struggled during the pandemic, and other issues compounded its troubles over the last year.

LNC’s Market Performance

LNC’s stock has fallen by -9.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.81% and a quarterly drop of -3.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for Lincoln National Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.77% for LNC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.09% for the last 200 days.

LNC Trading at -8.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -5.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNC fell by -9.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.40. In addition, Lincoln National Corp. saw -21.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNC starting from KELLY GARY C, who purchase 7,838 shares at the price of $25.52 back on May 11. After this action, KELLY GARY C now owns 15,007 shares of Lincoln National Corp., valued at $200,025 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy John Christopher, the EVP, President LFD of Lincoln National Corp., sale 1,500 shares at $30.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Kennedy John Christopher is holding 20,336 shares at $46,185 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNC

Equity return is now at value -39.17, with -0.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.