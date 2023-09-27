Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK)

The 36-month beta value for FTEK is also noteworthy at 4.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FTEK is $4.00, which is $3.0 above than the current price. The public float for FTEK is 23.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.11% of that float. The average trading volume of FTEK on September 27, 2023 was 55.49K shares.

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ: FTEK)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.86 in comparison to its previous close of 1.11, however, the company has experienced a -12.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-09-06 that WARRENVILLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control, and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, today announced that President & CEO Vince Arnone is scheduled to present at the 25th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, taking place September 11-13, 2023 in New York City. The Company will also host one-on-one meetings wit.

FTEK’s Market Performance

Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK) has experienced a -12.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.04% drop in the past month, and a -23.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.96% for FTEK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.76% for FTEK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -24.23% for the last 200 days.

FTEK Trading at -14.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares sank -9.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTEK fell by -12.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1290. In addition, Fuel Tech Inc saw -21.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTEK starting from ARNONE VINCENT J, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Aug 11. After this action, ARNONE VINCENT J now owns 344,755 shares of Fuel Tech Inc, valued at $17,985 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.67 for the present operating margin

+43.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fuel Tech Inc stands at -5.35. The total capital return value is set at -3.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.16. Equity return is now at value -3.51, with -3.13 for asset returns.

Based on Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.59. Total debt to assets is 0.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.52.

Conclusion

In summary, Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.