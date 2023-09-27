Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR)

The 36-month beta value for CTHR is also noteworthy at 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CTHR is $1.10, which is $1.06 above than the current price. The public float for CTHR is 23.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume of CTHR on September 27, 2023 was 67.41K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CTHR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Charles & Colvard Ltd (NASDAQ: CTHR) has decreased by -6.79 when compared to last closing price of 0.74.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-06 that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Don O’Connell – President and CEO Clint Pete – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Adam Lowensteiner – Lytham Partners Operator Good day.

CTHR’s Market Performance

CTHR’s stock has fallen by -8.94% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.20% and a quarterly drop of -26.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.85% for Charles & Colvard Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.43% for CTHR’s stock, with a -24.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CTHR Trading at -18.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, as shares sank -16.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTHR fell by -8.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7723. In addition, Charles & Colvard Ltd saw -16.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTHR starting from PETE CLINT J., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.87 back on Dec 12. After this action, PETE CLINT J. now owns 59,500 shares of Charles & Colvard Ltd, valued at $8,680 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.67 for the present operating margin

+46.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charles & Colvard Ltd stands at +5.51. The total capital return value is set at 4.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.90. Equity return is now at value -18.99, with -16.48 for asset returns.

Based on Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.85. Total debt to assets is 5.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.