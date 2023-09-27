Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Aflac Inc. (AFL)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aflac Inc. (NYSE: AFL) is above average at 10.24x. The 36-month beta value for AFL is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AFL is $76.73, which is -$1.06 below than the current price. The public float for AFL is 534.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.39% of that float. The average trading volume of AFL on September 27, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

The stock price of Aflac Inc. (NYSE: AFL) has dropped by -0.46 compared to previous close of 76.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that As stocks are subjected to bouts of volatility, place bets on dividend aristocrats like Caterpillar (CAT), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), McDonald’s (MCD), Aflac (AFL) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) for steady income.

AFL’s Market Performance

AFL’s stock has fallen by -1.20% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.95% and a quarterly rise of 11.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.32% for Aflac Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.98% for AFL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $75 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AFL Trading at 2.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +2.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.79. In addition, Aflac Inc. saw 6.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from Daniels James Todd, who sale 3,355 shares at the price of $74.51 back on Aug 21. After this action, Daniels James Todd now owns 60,274 shares of Aflac Inc., valued at $249,981 using the latest closing price.

RIGGIERI ALBERT, the SVP, Global CRO, Chief Actuary of Aflac Inc., sale 7,649 shares at $76.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that RIGGIERI ALBERT is holding 26,210 shares at $582,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aflac Inc. stands at +21.54. The total capital return value is set at 13.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.84. Equity return is now at value 19.66, with 3.48 for asset returns.

Based on Aflac Inc. (AFL), the company’s capital structure generated 33.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.04. Total debt to assets is 5.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Aflac Inc. (AFL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.