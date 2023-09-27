AMGEN Inc. (AMGN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN)’s stock price has plunge by 0.82relation to previous closing price of 266.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.79% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-09-26 that Sellers hit the stock market again Tuesday. The Nasdaq composite closed just above 13,000 level, but losers swamped winners on the NYSE.

Is It Worth Investing in AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) Right Now?

AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for AMGN is at 0.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AMGN is $260.83, which is -$11.65 below the current market price. The public float for AMGN is 533.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.16% of that float. The average trading volume for AMGN on September 27, 2023 was 2.48M shares.

AMGN’s Market Performance

The stock of AMGEN Inc. (AMGN) has seen a 1.79% increase in the past week, with a 4.94% rise in the past month, and a 20.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for AMGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.30% for AMGN stock, with a simple moving average of 10.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMGN stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AMGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMGN in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $320 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMGN Trading at 6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +4.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMGN rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $261.08. In addition, AMGEN Inc. saw 2.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMGN starting from AMGEN INC, who purchase 1,764,705 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Sep 19. After this action, AMGEN INC now owns 35,368,653 shares of AMGEN Inc., valued at $29,999,985 using the latest closing price.

Gordon Murdo, the EVP, Global Commercial Ops of AMGEN Inc., sale 9,558 shares at $262.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Gordon Murdo is holding 44,308 shares at $2,508,306 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.78 for the present operating margin

+75.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMGEN Inc. stands at +25.11. The total capital return value is set at 22.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.98. Equity return is now at value 173.46, with 10.67 for asset returns.

Based on AMGEN Inc. (AMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,082.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.55. Total debt to assets is 60.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,035.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMGEN Inc. (AMGN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.