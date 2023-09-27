Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ: ALTO) has dropped by -0.81 compared to previous close of 4.32. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that Here is how Alto Ingredients (ALTO) and Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (CDRO) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ: ALTO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALTO is 2.46.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ALTO is 71.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALTO on September 27, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

ALTO’s Market Performance

ALTO’s stock has seen a -1.61% decrease for the week, with a 25.29% rise in the past month and a 52.49% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.22% for Alto Ingredients Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.52% for ALTO’s stock, with a 51.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALTO Trading at 9.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares surge +19.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTO fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.06. In addition, Alto Ingredients Inc saw 48.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTO starting from NATHAN GILBERT E, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.97 back on Jun 01. After this action, NATHAN GILBERT E now owns 583,909 shares of Alto Ingredients Inc, valued at $9,850 using the latest closing price.

NATHAN GILBERT E, the Director of Alto Ingredients Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $1.99 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that NATHAN GILBERT E is holding 578,909 shares at $9,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTO

Equity return is now at value -20.10, with -13.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.