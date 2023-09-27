Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS)’s stock price has decreased by -8.71 compared to its previous closing price of 3.33. However, the company has seen a -7.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-08 that Altice, the French company that recently bought a 24.5% stake in BT, is mulling a sale of some of its assets to cut its debt pile. According to reports last night, Altice, which is the vehicle of French telecoms billionaire Patrick Drahi, has appointed a raft of European banks to comb through its portfolio and recommend potential disposals.

Is It Worth Investing in Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Altice USA Inc (ATUS) by analysts is $4.49, which is $1.48 above the current market price. The public float for ATUS is 204.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.57% of that float. On September 27, 2023, the average trading volume of ATUS was 3.61M shares.

ATUS’s Market Performance

The stock of Altice USA Inc (ATUS) has seen a -7.60% decrease in the past week, with a 2.70% rise in the past month, and a 12.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.12% for ATUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.57% for ATUS’s stock, with a -13.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATUS stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for ATUS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ATUS in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $6 based on the research report published on January 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATUS Trading at -6.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares sank -3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATUS fell by -7.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.15. In addition, Altice USA Inc saw -33.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+48.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altice USA Inc stands at +2.02. The total capital return value is set at 7.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Altice USA Inc (ATUS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.