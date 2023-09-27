Alpha Teknova Inc (TKNO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TKNO is -0.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TKNO is $5.33, which is $4.08 above the current price. The public float for TKNO is 28.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TKNO on September 27, 2023 was 30.71K shares.

Alpha Teknova Inc (NASDAQ: TKNO)’s stock price has soared by 26.41 in relation to previous closing price of 2.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 63.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-13 that Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 5:30 PM ET Company Participants Sara Michelmore – MacDougall Advisors Stephen Gunstream – President & Chief Executive Officer Matthew Lowell – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Steven Mah – TD Cowen Matt Larew – William. Blair Paul Knight – KeyBanc Mark Massaro – BTIG Jacob Johnson – Stephens Operator Good day, and welcome to Teknova’s Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

TKNO’s Market Performance

Alpha Teknova Inc (TKNO) has experienced a 63.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 32.13% rise in the past month, and a 7.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.66% for TKNO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 53.38% for TKNO’s stock, with a -18.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TKNO Trading at 13.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.83%, as shares surge +31.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKNO rose by +63.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.94. In addition, Alpha Teknova Inc saw -48.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKNO starting from Telegraph Hill Partners IV, L., who purchase 6,917,837 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Sep 19. After this action, Telegraph Hill Partners IV, L. now owns 21,859,660 shares of Alpha Teknova Inc, valued at $12,797,998 using the latest closing price.

Telegraph Hill Partners IV, L., the 10% Owner of Alpha Teknova Inc, purchase 1,190,270 shares at $1.85 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Telegraph Hill Partners IV, L. is holding 3,761,132 shares at $2,202,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.67 for the present operating margin

+39.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alpha Teknova Inc stands at -114.60. The total capital return value is set at -19.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.18. Equity return is now at value -47.11, with -32.88 for asset returns.

Based on Alpha Teknova Inc (TKNO), the company’s capital structure generated 42.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.75. Total debt to assets is 27.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alpha Teknova Inc (TKNO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.