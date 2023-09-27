Alliant Energy Corp.’s (LNT) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) has gone down by -5.31% for the week, with a -2.99% drop in the past month and a -6.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.51% for LNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.32% for LNT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alliant Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: LNT) Right Now?

Alliant Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: LNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) is $54.22, which is $7.55 above the current market price. The public float for LNT is 252.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LNT on September 27, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

LNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alliant Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: LNT) has dropped by -3.51 compared to previous close of 51.05. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-25 that Alliant Energy (LNT) is expected to further benefit from its initiative to strengthen and expand its infrastructure. Clean assets will help serve its expanding customer base.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LNT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LNT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $55 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNT Trading at -4.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNT fell by -5.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.88. In addition, Alliant Energy Corp. saw -10.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.07 for the present operating margin

+24.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alliant Energy Corp. stands at +16.31. The total capital return value is set at 6.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.11. Equity return is now at value 10.45, with 3.31 for asset returns.

Based on Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT), the company’s capital structure generated 141.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.56. Total debt to assets is 42.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.