Akumin Inc (AKU) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Akumin Inc (NASDAQ: AKU)'s stock price has soared by 5.67 in relation to previous closing price of 0.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akumin Inc (NASDAQ: AKU) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AKU is also noteworthy at 0.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AKU is $1.50, which is $1.35 above than the current price. The public float for AKU is 57.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.02% of that float. The average trading volume of AKU on September 27, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

AKU’s Market Performance

AKU’s stock has seen a -3.68% decrease for the week, with a -10.13% drop in the past month and a -27.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.56% for Akumin Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.91% for AKU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -73.65% for the last 200 days.

AKU Trading at -6.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.76%, as shares sank -5.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKU fell by -3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1416. In addition, Akumin Inc saw -79.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.31 for the present operating margin

+11.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akumin Inc stands at -20.91. The total capital return value is set at 2.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.81. Equity return is now at value -550.14, with -13.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Akumin Inc (AKU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.