Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR (AHI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 3.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR (AHI) by analysts is $49.71, which is $46.97 above the current market price. AHI currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On September 27, 2023, the average trading volume of AHI was 1.92M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AHI) stock’s latest price update

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: AHI)’s stock price has plunge by -4.51relation to previous closing price of 2.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.31% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-06-09 that The U.S.-listed hares of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. AHI, +461.26% blasted nearly six-fold higher on massive volume in midday trading Friday, despite no news released by the Australia-based provider of personalized health care services to smartphone users.

AHI’s Market Performance

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR (AHI) has seen a -11.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -26.92% decline in the past month and a -39.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.63% for AHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.58% for AHI’s stock, with a 7.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AHI Trading at -25.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares sank -27.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHI fell by -12.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR saw 67.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1837.27 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR stands at -1974.33. Equity return is now at value -316.07, with -150.34 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR (AHI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.