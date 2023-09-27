ACM Research Inc (ACMR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ACM Research Inc (ACMR) by analysts is $23.40, which is $3.96 above the current market price. The public float for ACMR is 44.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.43% of that float. On September 27, 2023, the average trading volume of ACMR was 840.08K shares.

ACMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) has surged by 2.57 when compared to previous closing price of 16.74, but the company has seen a 8.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-21 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently expressed optimism about the U.S. economy, stating that she sees no immediate signs of an impending downturn. Yellen acknowledged that while the labor market remained strong, it was gradually cooling off from its previous high levels.

ACMR’s Market Performance

ACM Research Inc (ACMR) has experienced a 8.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.22% rise in the past month, and a 33.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.66% for ACMR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.18% for ACMR stock, with a simple moving average of 43.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACMR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ACMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACMR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $23.40 based on the research report published on July 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACMR Trading at 14.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares surge +6.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACMR rose by +9.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.25. In addition, ACM Research Inc saw 122.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACMR starting from Wang David H, who sale 85,116 shares at the price of $17.68 back on Sep 13. After this action, Wang David H now owns 504,018 shares of ACM Research Inc, valued at $1,504,851 using the latest closing price.

Wang David H sale 90,000 shares at $18.06 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Wang David H is holding 589,134 shares at $1,625,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.18 for the present operating margin

+47.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACM Research Inc stands at +10.10. The total capital return value is set at 6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.63. Equity return is now at value 9.92, with 5.59 for asset returns.

Based on ACM Research Inc (ACMR), the company’s capital structure generated 11.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.54. Total debt to assets is 6.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, ACM Research Inc (ACMR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.