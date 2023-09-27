Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Stock Observes 23.90% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) has seen a 6.07% increase in the past week, with a 2.29% gain in the past month, and a -13.92% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.93% for ABEO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.35% for ABEO’s stock, with a 23.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ABEO is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ABEO is $20.50, which is $17.48 above than the current price. The public float for ABEO is 22.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.23% of that float. The average trading volume of ABEO on September 27, 2023 was 136.30K shares.

ABEO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) has jumped by 9.84 compared to previous close of 3.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that Investing in biotech stock can provide investors with immense rewards but also substantial risks. The key is finding the right balance.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABEO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ABEO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABEO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on November 11, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

ABEO Trading at 8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.34%, as shares sank -0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEO rose by +6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.03. In addition, Abeona Therapeutics Inc saw 30.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABEO starting from Amoroso Michael, who sale 327 shares at the price of $3.90 back on Sep 20. After this action, Amoroso Michael now owns 114,465 shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,275 using the latest closing price.

Vazzano Joseph Walter, the Chief Financial Officer of Abeona Therapeutics Inc, purchase 3,000 shares at $3.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Vazzano Joseph Walter is holding 238,179 shares at $11,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3200.64 for the present operating margin

-223.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abeona Therapeutics Inc stands at -2807.36. The total capital return value is set at -95.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.72. Equity return is now at value -247.16, with -74.02 for asset returns.

Based on Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO), the company’s capital structure generated 28.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.18. Total debt to assets is 11.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.83.

Conclusion

In summary, Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.