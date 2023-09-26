Yunji Inc ADR (YJ) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for YJ is 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for YJ is $220.85, which is $32.89 above the current price. The public float for YJ is 10.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YJ on September 26, 2023 was 58.81K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

YJ) stock’s latest price update

Yunji Inc ADR (NASDAQ: YJ)’s stock price has soared by 28.15 in relation to previous closing price of 0.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 57.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-17 that HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 24, 2023. The earnings release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/.

YJ’s Market Performance

Yunji Inc ADR (YJ) has experienced a 57.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 26.57% rise in the past month, and a -37.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.86% for YJ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 57.58% for YJ’s stock, with a -69.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YJ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for YJ by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for YJ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3.40 based on the research report published on November 30, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

YJ Trading at 14.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.33%, as shares surge +54.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YJ rose by +57.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6687. In addition, Yunji Inc ADR saw -87.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.47 for the present operating margin

+43.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yunji Inc ADR stands at -11.97. The total capital return value is set at -6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.60. Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -7.43 for asset returns.

Based on Yunji Inc ADR (YJ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.10. Total debt to assets is 0.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yunji Inc ADR (YJ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.