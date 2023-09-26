Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (XTNT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (XTNT) is $1.35, which is -$0.12 below the current market price. The public float for XTNT is 43.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XTNT on September 26, 2023 was 141.40K shares.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (AMEX: XTNT)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.69 in comparison to its previous close of 1.04, however, the company has experienced a -5.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-07-25 that BELGRADE, Mont., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, before the open of the financial markets on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

XTNT’s Market Performance

XTNT’s stock has fallen by -5.88% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.08% and a quarterly rise of 31.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.25% for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.40% for XTNT’s stock, with a 40.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XTNT stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for XTNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XTNT in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $6 based on the research report published on November 15, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

XTNT Trading at 0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares sank -4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XTNT fell by -5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2070. In addition, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc saw 69.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XTNT starting from Neils Scott C, who sale 8,673 shares at the price of $0.61 back on Jan 18. After this action, Neils Scott C now owns 403,960 shares of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc, valued at $5,283 using the latest closing price.

Browne Sean E, the President and CEO of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc, sale 51,100 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that Browne Sean E is holding 1,506,584 shares at $31,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.65 for the present operating margin

+55.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc stands at -14.64. The total capital return value is set at -13.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.15. Equity return is now at value -29.88, with -14.97 for asset returns.

Based on Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (XTNT), the company’s capital structure generated 49.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.32. Total debt to assets is 28.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (XTNT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.