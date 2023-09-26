What Recent Market Trends Mean for TEGNA Inc’s (TGNA) Stock

The stock of TEGNA Inc (TGNA) has gone down by -5.76% for the week, with a -11.87% drop in the past month and a -6.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.76% for TGNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.53% for TGNA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TEGNA Inc (NYSE: TGNA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TEGNA Inc (NYSE: TGNA) is above average at 4.85x. The 36-month beta value for TGNA is also noteworthy at 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TGNA is $21.00, which is $6.2 above than the current price. The public float for TGNA is 198.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. The average trading volume of TGNA on September 26, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

TGNA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TEGNA Inc (NYSE: TGNA) has decreased by -2.41 when compared to last closing price of 14.91.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-09-13 that TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TEGNA will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 earnings results on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Analysts’ Opinion of TGNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGNA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TGNA by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TGNA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $24 based on the research report published on May 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TGNA Trading at -11.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -11.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGNA fell by -5.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.64. In addition, TEGNA Inc saw -31.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGNA starting from Trelstad Lynn B., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $16.57 back on Aug 30. After this action, Trelstad Lynn B. now owns 181,881 shares of TEGNA Inc, valued at $497,100 using the latest closing price.

Trelstad Lynn B., the EVP and COO, Media Operations of TEGNA Inc, sale 6,591 shares at $16.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Trelstad Lynn B. is holding 22,043 shares at $109,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.82 for the present operating margin

+44.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for TEGNA Inc stands at +19.21. The total capital return value is set at 16.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.45. Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on TEGNA Inc (TGNA), the company’s capital structure generated 102.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.71. Total debt to assets is 43.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In summary, TEGNA Inc (TGNA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.