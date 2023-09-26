What Recent Market Trends Mean for SenesTech Inc’s (SNES) Stock

In the past week, SNES stock has gone down by -13.13%, with a monthly decline of -39.13% and a quarterly plunge of -68.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.97% for SenesTech Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.09% for SNES stock, with a simple moving average of -77.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SNES is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SenesTech Inc (SNES) is $4.00, which is $3.61 above the current market price. The public float for SNES is 2.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. On September 26, 2023, SNES’s average trading volume was 37.30K shares.

SNES) stock’s latest price update

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.13 in relation to its previous close of 0.42. However, the company has experienced a -13.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-06-21 that NSPCA is also working on recommending SenesTech’s (SNES) ContraPest to private and state entities and to assist with regulatory issues.

SNES Trading at -45.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.87%, as shares sank -35.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNES fell by -11.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5108. In addition, SenesTech Inc saw -87.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-949.36 for the present operating margin

+27.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for SenesTech Inc stands at -951.42. The total capital return value is set at -119.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -121.07. Equity return is now at value -210.32, with -159.26 for asset returns.

Based on SenesTech Inc (SNES), the company’s capital structure generated 6.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.37. Total debt to assets is 5.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SenesTech Inc (SNES) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.