What Recent Market Trends Mean for Compass Inc’s (COMP) Stock

In the past week, COMP stock has gone down by -6.46%, with a monthly decline of -7.03% and a quarterly plunge of -4.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.12% for Compass Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.45% for COMP stock, with a simple moving average of -8.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COMP is 2.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Compass Inc (COMP) is $4.43, which is $1.05 above the current market price. The public float for COMP is 333.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.83% of that float. On September 26, 2023, COMP’s average trading volume was 3.35M shares.

COMP) stock’s latest price update

Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.98 in relation to its previous close of 3.07. However, the company has experienced a -6.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-09-21 that Robert Reffkin, Compass co-founder and CEO, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss why the housing sector may be taking a turn for the worse, what the inventory bottom reflects, and if people are beginning to accept higher mortgage rates.

Analysts’ Opinion of COMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COMP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for COMP by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for COMP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $4 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COMP Trading at -15.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares sank -8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMP fell by -6.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.31. In addition, Compass Inc saw 30.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMP starting from Hart Gregory M., who sale 24,604 shares at the price of $3.60 back on Sep 05. After this action, Hart Gregory M. now owns 732,802 shares of Compass Inc, valued at $88,643 using the latest closing price.

Hart Gregory M., the Chief Operating Officer of Compass Inc, sale 49,208 shares at $3.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Hart Gregory M. is holding 757,406 shares at $177,282 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.62 for the present operating margin

+10.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compass Inc stands at -10.00. The total capital return value is set at -38.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.62. Equity return is now at value -85.10, with -32.52 for asset returns.

Based on Compass Inc (COMP), the company’s capital structure generated 147.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.60. Total debt to assets is 49.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 74.80 and the total asset turnover is 3.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Compass Inc (COMP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.