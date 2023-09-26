What Recent Market Trends Mean for Advance Auto Parts Inc’s (AAP) Stock

In the past week, AAP stock has gone down by -7.38%, with a monthly decline of -13.76% and a quarterly plunge of -19.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.64% for Advance Auto Parts Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.43% for AAP stock, with a simple moving average of -48.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) is 9.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AAP is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 22 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) is $71.52, which is $20.45 above the current market price. The public float for AAP is 58.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.09% of that float. On September 26, 2023, AAP’s average trading volume was 2.57M shares.

AAP) stock’s latest price update

Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.92 in relation to its previous close of 56.92. However, the company has experienced a -7.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-25 that As we head into Fall, it’s a good time for investors to rebuild their watch list for the coming months. Despite the recent volatility, quality companies are still trading at reasonable prices, and many such companies have solid fundamentals.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAP stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for AAP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AAP in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $50 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AAP Trading at -17.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -15.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAP fell by -7.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.88. In addition, Advance Auto Parts Inc saw -62.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAP starting from LEE EUGENE I JR, who purchase 8,670 shares at the price of $57.65 back on Sep 13. After this action, LEE EUGENE I JR now owns 19,430 shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc, valued at $499,818 using the latest closing price.

Pertz Douglas A, the Director of Advance Auto Parts Inc, purchase 4,575 shares at $66.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Pertz Douglas A is holding 12,831 shares at $302,058 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.76 for the present operating margin

+68.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advance Auto Parts Inc stands at +4.50. The total capital return value is set at 11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.94. Equity return is now at value 12.53, with 2.83 for asset returns.

Based on Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP), the company’s capital structure generated 151.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.29. Total debt to assets is 33.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.