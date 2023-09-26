Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisitions Corp. (WTMA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WTMA is -0.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WTMA is 3.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WTMA on September 26, 2023 was 8.22K shares.

WTMA stock's latest price update

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: WTMA)’s stock price has soared by 0.37 in relation to previous closing price of 10.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WTMA’s Market Performance

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisitions Corp. (WTMA) has experienced a 0.65% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.41% rise in the past month, and a 4.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.49% for WTMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.70% for WTMA’s stock, with a 5.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WTMA Trading at 1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.06%, as shares surge +1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTMA rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.74. In addition, Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisitions Corp. saw 6.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WTMA

The total capital return value is set at -4.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.25. Equity return is now at value -3.43, with -3.09 for asset returns.

Based on Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisitions Corp. (WTMA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisitions Corp. (WTMA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.