Understanding the 2.43% Volatility Levels of Macerich Co.’s (MAC) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Macerich Co. (MAC) has gone down by -8.17% for the week, with a -0.18% drop in the past month and a -0.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.43% for MAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.14% for MAC stock, with a simple moving average of -3.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Macerich Co. (NYSE: MAC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MAC is also noteworthy at 2.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MAC is $12.00, which is $0.93 above than the current price. The public float for MAC is 213.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.21% of that float. The average trading volume of MAC on September 26, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

MAC) stock’s latest price update

Macerich Co. (NYSE: MAC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.87 compared to its previous closing price of 11.23. However, the company has seen a -8.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-20 that Macerich has fallen by 70% over the last 5 years on a total return basis on the back of a bearish thesis that is increasingly not playing out. The REIT is comparatively undervalued, trading 45% lower than its peers on a price to trailing 12-month funds from operations basis. Record leasing volumes and rising occupancy rates indicate a strong post-pandemic rebound and a revival of US malls.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MAC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for MAC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $8.50 based on the research report published on March 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAC Trading at -8.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAC fell by -8.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.72. In addition, Macerich Co. saw -2.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAC starting from Zecchini Christopher J, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $12.65 back on Nov 29. After this action, Zecchini Christopher J now owns 7,458 shares of Macerich Co., valued at $25,302 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.65 for the present operating margin

+20.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Macerich Co. stands at -7.80. The total capital return value is set at 1.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.96. Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Macerich Co. (MAC), the company’s capital structure generated 164.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.12. Total debt to assets is 57.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Macerich Co. (MAC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.