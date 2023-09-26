TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) has plunged by -9.43 when compared to previous closing price of 0.22, but the company has seen a -23.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing a cost-efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to advance its pipeline of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and to partner with other life science companies, announced today that Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences and provide a company overview:

Is It Worth Investing in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) by analysts is $3.00, which is $2.8 above the current market price. The public float for TCON is 26.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. On September 26, 2023, the average trading volume of TCON was 548.90K shares.

TCON’s Market Performance

TCON stock saw a decrease of -23.11% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.92% and a quarterly a decrease of -47.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.98% for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.05% for TCON stock, with a simple moving average of -80.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCON stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for TCON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TCON in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $14 based on the research report published on April 16, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TCON Trading at -27.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.63%, as shares sank -21.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCON fell by -23.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2377. In addition, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -86.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCON starting from THEUER CHARLES, who purchase 47,000 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Apr 27. After this action, THEUER CHARLES now owns 399,417 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $35,250 using the latest closing price.

THEUER CHARLES, the President and CEO of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 3,999 shares at $0.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that THEUER CHARLES is holding 352,417 shares at $2,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCON

The total capital return value is set at -305.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -869.83. Equity return is now at value -1277.01, with -202.55 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.