Therealreal Inc (REAL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Therealreal Inc (REAL) by analysts is $3.11, which is $1.01 above the current market price. The public float for REAL is 80.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.15% of that float. On September 26, 2023, the average trading volume of REAL was 3.91M shares.

REAL) stock’s latest price update

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL)’s stock price has dropped by -1.87 in relation to previous closing price of 2.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-09-19 that For millions, shopping thrift has become second nature. And this demand is altering what secondhand represents to many, as prices climb and outlets become saturated.

REAL’s Market Performance

Therealreal Inc (REAL) has seen a -8.70% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.25% decline in the past month and a 40.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.13% for REAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.13% for REAL’s stock, with a 22.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REAL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for REAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REAL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.85 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REAL Trading at -15.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares sank -10.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAL fell by -8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, Therealreal Inc saw 68.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REAL starting from Koryl John E, who purchase 43,251 shares at the price of $2.30 back on Aug 25. After this action, Koryl John E now owns 2,793,251 shares of Therealreal Inc, valued at $99,477 using the latest closing price.

Sahi Levesque Rati, the President of Therealreal Inc, sale 44,844 shares at $2.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Sahi Levesque Rati is holding 1,019,889 shares at $108,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.27 for the present operating margin

+53.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Therealreal Inc stands at -32.55. The total capital return value is set at -37.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.52. Equity return is now at value -932.74, with -37.88 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 60.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Therealreal Inc (REAL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.