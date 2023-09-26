The 15.10% Simple Moving Average of Trade Desk Inc’s (TTD) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Trade Desk Inc (TTD) has seen a -6.95% decrease in the past week, with a 0.79% gain in the past month, and a -0.17% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for TTD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.33% for TTD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is above average at 290.41x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Trade Desk Inc (TTD) is $86.98, which is $11.88 above the current market price. The public float for TTD is 441.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TTD on September 26, 2023 was 4.26M shares.

TTD) stock’s latest price update

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.64 in comparison to its previous close of 76.35, however, the company has experienced a -6.95% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-25 that Right now, 10-year Treasury yields are surging to record highs, moving from 4% at the end of August to 4.4% as of this writing. As a result, growth stocks have been under tremendous pressure.

TTD Trading at -7.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD fell by -6.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.00. In addition, Trade Desk Inc saw 67.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from Rajaram Gokul, who sale 2,999 shares at the price of $79.20 back on Sep 20. After this action, Rajaram Gokul now owns 48,308 shares of Trade Desk Inc, valued at $237,521 using the latest closing price.

Green Jeffrey Terry, the President and CEO of Trade Desk Inc, sale 4,325 shares at $85.06 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Green Jeffrey Terry is holding 1,762,995 shares at $367,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.20 for the present operating margin

+82.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trade Desk Inc stands at +3.38. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.61. Equity return is now at value 6.72, with 3.23 for asset returns.

Based on Trade Desk Inc (TTD), the company’s capital structure generated 12.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.98. Total debt to assets is 5.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Trade Desk Inc (TTD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.