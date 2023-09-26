The -13.88% Decline of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc’s (SMHI) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, SMHI stock has gone down by -2.75%, with a monthly gain of 14.84% and a quarterly surge of 15.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.31% for SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.75% for SMHI’s stock, with a 31.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE: SMHI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI) is $5.00, which is -$8.08 below the current market price. The public float for SMHI is 22.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SMHI on September 26, 2023 was 126.30K shares.

SMHI) stock’s latest price update

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE: SMHI)’s stock price has soared by 7.21 in relation to previous closing price of 12.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-01 that The leading offshore support services provider reported decent first quarter results with revenues, average day rates, direct vessel profit, and EBITDA reaching new multi-year highs. With average day rates fleet utilization anticipated to improve further, the company should start to generate meaningful free cash flow over the coming quarters. A debt refinancing at improved terms could provide a near-term catalyst for the stock.

SMHI Trading at 8.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares surge +15.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMHI fell by -2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.82. In addition, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc saw 42.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMHI starting from Llorca Jesus, who sale 15,872 shares at the price of $14.03 back on Sep 12. After this action, Llorca Jesus now owns 389,422 shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc, valued at $222,684 using the latest closing price.

Rossmiller Gregory Scott, the SVP & CAO of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc, sale 13,236 shares at $14.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Rossmiller Gregory Scott is holding 189,437 shares at $185,701 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.49 for the present operating margin

-4.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc stands at -32.97. The total capital return value is set at -7.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.99. Equity return is now at value -13.30, with -6.24 for asset returns.

Based on SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI), the company’s capital structure generated 88.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.00. Total debt to assets is 40.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.