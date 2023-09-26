The -13.88% Decline of Estee Lauder Cos. Inc.’s (EL) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, EL stock has gone down by -7.11%, with a monthly decline of -7.83% and a quarterly plunge of -28.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.03% for Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.66% for EL’s stock, with a -34.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (NYSE: EL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (NYSE: EL) is above average at 50.68x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (EL) is $184.63, which is $44.77 above the current market price. The public float for EL is 230.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EL on September 26, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

EL) stock’s latest price update

Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (NYSE: EL)’s stock price has dropped by -2.95 in relation to previous closing price of 145.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-20 that Investors wanting to buy good quality S&P 500 stocks at great prices should consider the following seven stocks. Even better, Morningstar analysts have assigned 5-star ratings to all seven of these picks, indicating that each is severely undervalued.

Analysts’ Opinion of EL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EL stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for EL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EL in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $150 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EL Trading at -13.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -9.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EL fell by -6.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.86. In addition, Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. saw -43.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EL starting from LAUDER JANE, who sale 12,661 shares at the price of $152.75 back on Aug 23. After this action, LAUDER JANE now owns 55,800 shares of Estee Lauder Cos. Inc., valued at $1,933,968 using the latest closing price.

BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE, the Director of Estee Lauder Cos. Inc., sale 1,796 shares at $151.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE is holding 48,845 shares at $272,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.27 for the present operating margin

+71.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. stands at +6.34. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 4.32 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (EL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.