Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA)’s stock price has decreased by -2.83 compared to its previous closing price of 2.83. However, the company has seen a -5.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-21 that TN-301 First-in-Human Phase 1 Clinical Trial Results and Preclinical Combination Data to be Presented at Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.18.

The public float for TNYA is 44.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.53% of that float. On September 26, 2023, the average trading volume of TNYA was 316.42K shares.

TNYA’s Market Performance

The stock of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) has seen a -5.98% decrease in the past week, with a -35.14% drop in the past month, and a -50.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.40% for TNYA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.29% for TNYA’s stock, with a -33.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNYA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TNYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNYA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on June 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TNYA Trading at -33.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.87%, as shares sank -35.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNYA fell by -5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.33. In addition, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc saw 36.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNYA starting from Hoey Timothy, who sale 7,243 shares at the price of $4.26 back on Aug 29. After this action, Hoey Timothy now owns 247,396 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc, valued at $30,855 using the latest closing price.

Ali Faraz, the Chief Executive Officer of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc, sale 5,563 shares at $3.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Ali Faraz is holding 119,437 shares at $21,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNYA

Equity return is now at value -62.45, with -54.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.