Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.04 in relation to its previous close of 10.32. However, the company has experienced a 23.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-14 that Tango said it has $310.7 million in cash, enough to fund operations into 2026. The company has several early-stage trials.

Is It Worth Investing in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TNGX is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) is $17.60, which is $6.45 above the current market price. The public float for TNGX is 46.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.55% of that float. On September 26, 2023, TNGX’s average trading volume was 1.79M shares.

TNGX’s Market Performance

TNGX stock saw an increase of 23.75% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 59.17% and a quarterly increase of 231.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.64% for Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 41.83% for TNGX stock, with a simple moving average of 112.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNGX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TNGX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNGX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on October 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TNGX Trading at 84.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.31% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.35%, as shares surge +57.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +225.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNGX rose by +23.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.06. In addition, Tango Therapeutics Inc saw 53.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNGX starting from Boxer Capital, LLC, who purchase 475,000 shares at the price of $5.15 back on Aug 11. After this action, Boxer Capital, LLC now owns 743,542 shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc, valued at $2,446,250 using the latest closing price.

Boxer Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Tango Therapeutics Inc, purchase 70,000 shares at $4.65 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Boxer Capital, LLC is holding 7,123,642 shares at $325,227 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-446.79 for the present operating margin

+83.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tango Therapeutics Inc stands at -435.14. The total capital return value is set at -34.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.15. Equity return is now at value -41.76, with -25.81 for asset returns.

Based on Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX), the company’s capital structure generated 16.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.15. Total debt to assets is 9.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.