T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO)’s stock price has plunge by -13.62relation to previous closing price of 0.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -52.19% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-22 that Among the small-cap stocks garnering attention today is T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO ). Shares of TTOO stock are down more than 14% in afternoon trading on an announcement that a key investor is in selling mode.

Is It Worth Investing in T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TTOO is at 0.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for TTOO is $0.15, which is -$0.07 below the current market price. The public float for TTOO is 292.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.38% of that float. The average trading volume for TTOO on September 26, 2023 was 113.49M shares.

TTOO’s Market Performance

The stock of T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) has seen a -52.19% decrease in the past week, with a -37.65% drop in the past month, and a 207.28% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.28% for TTOO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.01% for TTOO stock, with a simple moving average of -63.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTOO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for TTOO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TTOO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.40 based on the research report published on January 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TTOO Trading at -24.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.55%, as shares sank -40.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +97.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTOO fell by -52.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3061. In addition, T2 Biosystems Inc saw -84.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTOO starting from CR Group L.P., who sale 6,338,211 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Sep 21. After this action, CR Group L.P. now owns 1,907,794 shares of T2 Biosystems Inc, valued at $1,904,632 using the latest closing price.

CR Group L.P., the 10% Owner of T2 Biosystems Inc, sale 7,753,710 shares at $0.31 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that CR Group L.P. is holding 2,414,745 shares at $2,408,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-242.30 for the present operating margin

+6.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for T2 Biosystems Inc stands at -277.98. The total capital return value is set at -166.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -198.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.