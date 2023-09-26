Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ: SYNH) has increased by 0.47 when compared to last closing price of 42.78.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that Syneos Health (SYNH) announces an expanded collaboration with Oracle to accelerate patient recruitment capabilities.

Is It Worth Investing in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ: SYNH) Right Now?

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ: SYNH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SYNH is at 1.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SYNH is $43.00, which is $0.02 above the current market price. The public float for SYNH is 103.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.70% of that float. The average trading volume for SYNH on September 26, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

SYNH’s Market Performance

SYNH’s stock has seen a 0.37% increase for the week, with a 1.15% rise in the past month and a 2.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.29% for Syneos Health Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.57% for SYNH’s stock, with a 9.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYNH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYNH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SYNH by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SYNH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $28 based on the research report published on February 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SYNH Trading at 0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.17%, as shares surge +1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNH rose by +0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.76. In addition, Syneos Health Inc saw 17.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.52 for the present operating margin

+18.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Syneos Health Inc stands at +4.94. The total capital return value is set at 7.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 2.09, with 0.87 for asset returns.

Based on Syneos Health Inc (SYNH), the company’s capital structure generated 82.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.34. Total debt to assets is 35.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.