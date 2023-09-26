Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) is 21.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SHO is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) is $9.88, which is $1.19 above the current market price. The public float for SHO is 205.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.28% of that float. On September 26, 2023, SHO’s average trading volume was 2.16M shares.

The stock of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) has decreased by -0.22 when compared to last closing price of 9.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.52% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-08-11 that The biggest question for the island’s companies—and broader economy— will be how long tourists might stay away.

SHO’s Market Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) has experienced a -1.52% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.96% rise in the past month, and a -6.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for SHO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.12% for SHO stock, with a simple moving average of -7.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SHO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SHO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $10 based on the research report published on June 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHO Trading at -2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHO fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.10. In addition, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc saw -5.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+21.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc stands at +9.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16. Equity return is now at value 4.83, with 3.29 for asset returns.

Based on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO), the company’s capital structure generated 39.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.52. Total debt to assets is 26.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.