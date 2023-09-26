SOS Limited ADR (SOS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of SOS Limited ADR (NYSE: SOS) has increased by 7.89 when compared to last closing price of 3.93.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2022-09-06 that SOS Ltd – ADR (NYSE: SOS) shares are trading lower by 6.50% to $5.32 during Tuesday’s trading session. Shares of several Chinese companies at large are trading lower amid continued COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

Is It Worth Investing in SOS Limited ADR (NYSE: SOS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SOS is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SOS is $100.00, which is $15.76 above the current market price. The public float for SOS is 5.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.15% of that float. The average trading volume for SOS on September 26, 2023 was 508.64K shares.

SOS’s Market Performance

SOS’s stock has seen a 13.67% increase for the week, with a -24.56% drop in the past month and a 4.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.37% for SOS Limited ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.17% for SOS’s stock, with a -9.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SOS Trading at -14.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares sank -17.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOS rose by +13.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.14. In addition, SOS Limited ADR saw 55.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-82.51 for the present operating margin

-4.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for SOS Limited ADR stands at -88.14. The total capital return value is set at -41.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.85. Equity return is now at value -45.47, with -41.24 for asset returns.

Based on SOS Limited ADR (SOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.22. Total debt to assets is 0.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SOS Limited ADR (SOS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.