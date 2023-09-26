SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SOFI is 1.92.

The public float for SOFI is 872.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOFI on September 26, 2023 was 36.76M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SOFI) stock’s latest price update

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 7.54. However, the company has seen a -13.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-25 that Despite being up 67% year to date, SoFi still has a lot more room to grow.

SOFI’s Market Performance

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) has experienced a -13.38% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.51% drop in the past month, and a -8.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for SOFI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.42% for SOFI’s stock, with a 9.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOFI stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SOFI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOFI in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $15 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOFI Trading at -15.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFI fell by -13.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.54. In addition, SoFi Technologies Inc saw 62.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFI starting from Rishel Jeremy, who sale 53,532 shares at the price of $8.88 back on Sep 01. After this action, Rishel Jeremy now owns 160,597 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc, valued at $475,364 using the latest closing price.

Borton Chad M, the President – SoFi Bank of SoFi Technologies Inc, sale 90,458 shares at $8.68 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Borton Chad M is holding 229,449 shares at $784,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFI

Equity return is now at value -3.54, with -1.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.