SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) has plunged by -0.87 when compared to previous closing price of 36.89, but the company has seen a -10.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-23 that REITs experienced a significant selloff after the Federal Reserve indicated that high interest rates will persist for a while. Despite the market panic, or rather because of it, dividend investors should take this opportunity to buy shares in high-quality yet attractively valued REITs. I discuss why it does not make sense to talk about how “REITs” will do this or that (despite doing it all the time myself), because the average isn’t representative.

Is It Worth Investing in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) by analysts is $34.64, which is $24.32 above the current market price. The public float for SLG is 64.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 26.33% of that float. On September 26, 2023, the average trading volume of SLG was 2.28M shares.

SLG’s Market Performance

SLG stock saw an increase of -10.32% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.31% and a quarterly increase of 29.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.10% for SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.87% for SLG stock, with a simple moving average of 16.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SLG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SLG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $35 based on the research report published on August 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLG Trading at -0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares surge +3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLG fell by -10.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.33. In addition, SL Green Realty Corp. saw 8.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLG starting from BURTON EDWIN T III, who sale 6,800 shares at the price of $34.30 back on Aug 14. After this action, BURTON EDWIN T III now owns 89 shares of SL Green Realty Corp., valued at $233,241 using the latest closing price.

ATKINS BETSY S, the Director of SL Green Realty Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $21.47 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that ATKINS BETSY S is holding 11,662 shares at $107,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.12 for the present operating margin

+33.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for SL Green Realty Corp. stands at -8.87. The total capital return value is set at 1.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.74. Equity return is now at value -9.59, with -4.22 for asset returns.

Based on SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.31. Total debt to assets is 53.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.