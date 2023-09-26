Should You Invest in Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) Now?

Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SEE is at 1.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SEE is $45.55, which is $36.83 above the current market price. The public float for SEE is 143.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.76% of that float. The average trading volume for SEE on September 26, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

The stock price of Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE) has surged by 3.57 when compared to previous closing price of 31.41, but the company has seen a -5.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-13 that While some market concepts may require extensive explanation, the directive behind sleeper stocks to buy is alarmingly simple: investors targeting publicly traded securities that don’t garner as much attention as their peers. By picking up under-appreciated ideas before the spotlight shines on them, you could score yourself a great deal.

SEE’s Market Performance

Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) has experienced a -5.52% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.98% drop in the past month, and a -16.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for SEE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.43% for SEE stock, with a simple moving average of -26.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SEE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $41 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SEE Trading at -16.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -7.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEE fell by -5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.63. In addition, Sealed Air Corp. saw -34.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEE starting from Doheny Edward L II, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $33.85 back on Sep 08. After this action, Doheny Edward L II now owns 658,360 shares of Sealed Air Corp., valued at $338,500 using the latest closing price.

Whitaker Jerry R., the Director of Sealed Air Corp., purchase 500 shares at $43.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Whitaker Jerry R. is holding 10,521 shares at $21,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.99 for the present operating margin

+30.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sealed Air Corp. stands at +8.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.75. Equity return is now at value 125.50, with 5.64 for asset returns.

Based on Sealed Air Corp. (SEE), the company’s capital structure generated 1,090.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.60. Total debt to assets is 60.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 955.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.