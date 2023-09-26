Should You Invest in Progressive Corp. (PGR) Now?

Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PGR is at 0.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PGR is $141.41, which is -$29.86 below the current market price. The public float for PGR is 583.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.57% of that float. The average trading volume for PGR on September 26, 2023 was 2.71M shares.

Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 143.26. However, the company has seen a 1.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-25 that Investors with an interest in Insurance – Property and Casualty stocks have likely encountered both Cincinnati Financial (CINF) and Progressive (PGR). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

PGR’s Market Performance

PGR’s stock has risen by 1.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.98% and a quarterly rise of 7.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for Progressive Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.74% for PGR stock, with a simple moving average of 6.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $114 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PGR Trading at 8.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +7.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR rose by +1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.78. In addition, Progressive Corp. saw 9.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Mascaro Daniel P, who sale 1,570 shares at the price of $140.39 back on Sep 18. After this action, Mascaro Daniel P now owns 31,706 shares of Progressive Corp., valued at $220,412 using the latest closing price.

Sauerland John P, the VP and Chief Financial Officer of Progressive Corp., sale 12,000 shares at $135.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Sauerland John P is holding 285,507 shares at $1,622,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Progressive Corp. stands at +1.46. The total capital return value is set at -5.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16. Equity return is now at value 10.78, with 2.41 for asset returns.

Based on Progressive Corp. (PGR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.11. Total debt to assets is 9.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Progressive Corp. (PGR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.