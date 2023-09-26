Should You Invest in Ford Motor Co. (F) Now?

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for F is at 1.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for F is $14.99, which is $2.03 above the current market price. The public float for F is 3.92B, and currently, shorts hold a 3.84% of that float. The average trading volume for F on September 26, 2023 was 50.19M shares.

F) stock’s latest price update

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F)’s stock price has increased by 1.21 compared to its previous closing price of 12.43. However, the company has seen a 1.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-25 that Investors may be wondering if they should still buy General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) stock for longer-term opportunities or stay clear at the moment.

F’s Market Performance

F’s stock has risen by 1.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.06% and a quarterly drop of -10.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for Ford Motor Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.69% for F stock, with a simple moving average of 0.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for F stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for F by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for F in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $15 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

F Trading at -0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F rose by +1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.28. In addition, Ford Motor Co. saw 13.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from FARLEY JR JAMES D, who sale 79,921 shares at the price of $12.86 back on Mar 03. After this action, FARLEY JR JAMES D now owns 1,638,667 shares of Ford Motor Co., valued at $1,027,840 using the latest closing price.

Lawler John T., the Vice President, CFO of Ford Motor Co., sale 29,821 shares at $13.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Lawler John T. is holding 443,683 shares at $389,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.05 for the present operating margin

+15.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ford Motor Co. stands at -1.25. The total capital return value is set at 3.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.46. Equity return is now at value 9.42, with 1.62 for asset returns.

Based on Ford Motor Co. (F), the company’s capital structure generated 324.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.46. Total debt to assets is 54.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 207.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ford Motor Co. (F) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.