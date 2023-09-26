The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
Should You Invest in EQRx Inc (EQRX) Now?

The 36-month beta value for EQRX is at 0.49.

The public float for EQRX is 300.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.42% of that float. The average trading volume for EQRX on September 26, 2023 was 4.71M shares.

EQRX stock's latest price update

EQRx Inc (NASDAQ: EQRX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.34 compared to its previous closing price of 2.24. However, the company has seen a -2.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that EQRx (EQRX) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

EQRX’s Market Performance

EQRX’s stock has fallen by -2.21% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.21% and a quarterly rise of 16.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for EQRx Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.92% for EQRX stock, with a simple moving average of 5.09% for the last 200 days.

EQRX Trading at 2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQRX fell by -2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.27. In addition, EQRx Inc saw -10.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQRX

Equity return is now at value -19.30, with -18.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EQRx Inc (EQRX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

