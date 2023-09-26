Should You Invest in Datadog Inc (DDOG) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DDOG is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DDOG is $105.36, which is $19.99 above the current market price. The public float for DDOG is 265.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.10% of that float. The average trading volume for DDOG on September 26, 2023 was 4.25M shares.

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.20 compared to its previous closing price of 88.84. However, the company has seen a -6.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-25 that Cloud computing is the backbone of digital transformation in modern enterprises. It enables businesses to access, store and process data and applications over the internet, rather than on-premises servers.

DDOG’s Market Performance

DDOG’s stock has fallen by -6.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.17% and a quarterly drop of -9.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Datadog Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.53% for DDOG stock, with a simple moving average of 2.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $120 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DDOG Trading at -12.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG fell by -6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.73. In addition, Datadog Inc saw 18.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Pomel Olivier, who sale 85,637 shares at the price of $98.15 back on Sep 13. After this action, Pomel Olivier now owns 317,784 shares of Datadog Inc, valued at $8,405,545 using the latest closing price.

OBSTLER DAVID M, the Chief Financial Officer of Datadog Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $98.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that OBSTLER DAVID M is holding 260,617 shares at $981,583 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+79.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc stands at -2.99. The total capital return value is set at -2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.47. Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -2.78 for asset returns.

Based on Datadog Inc (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 59.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.26. Total debt to assets is 27.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Datadog Inc (DDOG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.